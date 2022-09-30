JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, police say they found Cadias Jackson, 46, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the authorities

Police reports say the suspects fled the scene in a white van with Indiana plates but were stopped at the intersection of Salem Road and North 11th Street in Mount Vernon. Three adults in the car were detained for questioning at the sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and Crime Scene Technicians report the car was impounded and search warrants were obtained. According to deputies, the third adult was questioned and released without any charges at this time.

Massie and McIntire are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of First Degree Murder.