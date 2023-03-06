EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana and Trelcru are hosting a ground breaking ceremony on March 6 for the first dedicated mountain bike trails on USI’s campus. They will break ground on a one-acre section of downhill flow trail.

Steve Bridges, the USI vice president for Finance and Administration, Jim Wolfe, USI’s Director of Facility Operations and Planning, and Principal of Trelcru trail building company Brad Scales will be in attendance and with provide more information about a fundraising campaign to raise matching dollars for a state grand that would enable a second phase of the project.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the outdoor area just west of the USI Ceramics Center. Parking for the event will be available in Lot F across University Blvd from the ground breaking site.