(WEHT) – Mountain Dew has taken a fan favorite soda and a popular condiment and combined them to make Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce.

Officials say since only 750 bottles were made, customers can enter a contest to try it. The contest started on January 19 and will close on February 8.

Mountain Dew says potential prize winners will be selected in a random drawing held on or around 2/9/23 from among all eligible entries.

You can enter the contest and read the official rules on Mountain Dew’s website.

Will you try this new hot sauce?