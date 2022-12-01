LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police in Lowell say a vehicle has crashed into another one of their troopers.

Reports say in 2022, eight Lowell troopers have been hit while their emergency lights have been activated.

ISP Lt. Gose, Commander of the Lowell Post expressed concern about the recently rising number of troopers hit in 2022, “Please remember to slow down and/or change lanes when you see emergency lighting. The safety of our troopers and the public is of utmost concern. Just one of these crashes is unacceptable, let alone eight.”

According to authorities, Trooper Riley Hieb was stationary on I-80 eastbound on Wednesday night in the left lane providing traffic direction after a car crash involving a semi-truck and a car.

Reports say Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, Indiana, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR, failed to yield to Trooper Hieb’s car and rear-ended it.

Officials say both the Trooper and Huizar Hernandez were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.