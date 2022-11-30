(WEHT) – A U.K. based tech company is creating a series of video games for our favorite furry friends. Why? To help them live healthier and happier lives.

Reports say Joipaw is a growing company that was started by two friends and long-time gamers, Dersim Avdar and Marco Jenny. According to their website, the company’s mission is to push for a better understanding and inclusion of dogs and animals in human societies by showing the world how intelligent they are.

Their newest idea is a prototype for a doggie console and tracker which would allow our canine friends to join in on the world of video games. The touchscreen is specifically tailored to dogs and includes a stand that can be adjusted and an automated treat dispenser.

According to their website, the program will run new interactive puzzle games that are challenging to keep dogs engaged.

Some of the games include a Whack-a-Mole style game and a bubble guessing game. Animal scientists say games like this can be beneficial especially for older dogs to help sharpen cognitive skills. Reports say a good way to get your dog started is to put peanut butter on the saliva-proof screen.

Joipaw has not yet set a release date for the doggie video games, but you can keep up-to-date on the latest information here.