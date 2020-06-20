Movie auction wrapping up Friday night

(WEHT)- Fans looking for a piece of movie memorabilia have until 10:00 P.M. Friday night to place a bid for Tom Hanks’ uniform from the 1992 movie A League of Their Own.

Hanks wore the uniform in the movie, which was filmed primarily in the Tri-State. The uniform includes the jersey, cap, belt, and pants.

Bidding started at $1,500 but the current bid is close to $14,800.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

