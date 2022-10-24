TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Many movie theaters do partner with the Autism Society to offer unique movie showings for those with sensory needs.

AMC turns the lights up and the sound down for sensory showings of movies so everyone can join in on the fun. The “Silence is Golden” rule does not apply for these showings so people can feel free to get up, move around, dance, walk, shout or sing if they choose.

The films are scheduled on the second and fourth Saturday of the month and more mature movies will be played on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

AMC suggests checking your local theatre listings for specific showtimes.

Showcase Cinema also offers sensory sensitive screenings on the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be bought at the box office.