MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A man was arrested after police found synthetic drugs in his vehicle.

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says on August 30, at 2:12 p.m., officers with the Madisonville Police Department Interdiction Unit saw a black SUV following a semi truck too closely while heading northbound on Interstate 69. Police say during a traffic stop, officers met with Keshawna Haught, of Owensboro, and Patrick Wilson, of Owensboro.

MPD says while talking to the people inside the vehicle, officers could smell marijuana from the vehicle. Reports say during a search of the vehicle, officers pulled a storage bin/cup holder from the center console. Police say under this bin was a natural void which contained a large bag of suspected synthetic drugs that weighed about one pound. Officers say Wilson admitted to possessing the substance.

Wilson was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.