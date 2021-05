MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Madisonville said they arrested two juveniles after they broke into a convenience store and stole vape pens.

Police said it happened May 12 around 1:40 in the morning at the Stop N Go on East Center Street.

Police said the juveniles used a cinder block to shatter the glass on the front door and then they went inside to steal the vape pens.

Police arrested an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. Police said the stolen items have been recovered.