MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Golden Aces have played one of their best seasons in over a decade. Flashback to 12 years ago, Mt. Carmel fought all the way to a state championship game and came up short. But this week they look to re-write history and finally get the job done.

“It’s been a while,” said Asher Knight about the Golden Aces not winning a state championship in some time. “So it’s good, especially with this group of guys mean I’ve played football with these guys for I don’t know how long, so senior year being here, making it happen, I mean it’s amazing.”

“You know, being in Mt. Carmel, it’s a community that, you know, loves their football and they support it really, really well,” head coach Michael Brewer said. “So, you know, I’m happy for the community. I’m happy for our kids that we get this opportunity. So we just want to go up there Friday and put our our best foot forward.”

Both feet will have to be on their A-game when the Golden Aces take on Byron. The Tigers have outscored teams 754-87 this season. Crazy, right? But that just mean’s Mt. Carmel has to hone-in on defense this week and come out sharp on Friday.

“Byron, I think is like 50 points away from setting the Illinois scoring record,” Brewer said.

“So it’s not going to let up, you know what I mean? There’s another offensive juggernaut, you know, waiting for us on Friday. So the main thing for us on Friday will be matching their physicality. Their offensive line is phenomenal. They get off the ball, blow hard, better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Over the past couple of seasons this Golden Aces team has been defensive minded and that sentiment hasn’t waivered. But it’s the offense that’s helped carry them all the way to a state championship game.

“Defense used to be really our identity,” quarterback Blaine Sisson said. “But, you know, come along with this year, just the personnel wise were really good at scoring the football and as long as we can get two or three stops, I feel confident we’re going to win any game we’re a part of.”

But when the final whistle blows, the most important thing to the players is bringing home a state title. Something the community has sought after for quite some time.

“I think it would set the town on fire,” Sisson said. “Man, it’s been 42 years since we’ve won a state championship here and we’ve only had one of them. You know, for in a super rich tradition, you know, only one state championship doesn’t look too good. So I’m trying to add another one to it.”