MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Evangelical United Methodist Church in Mt. Carmel opened its doors to the community Sunday night after severe weather slammed the area.

They served dinner for those without power, as well as utility workers and clean-up crews.

One of the church members says she was on her way to church Sunday morning when she noticed the long line at McDonald’s. That’s when she came up with the idea to serve dinner.

“I just actually took a note up to my pastor and said, ‘I want to do this. If you would announce it, just see if there’s anybody that wants to participate,” said Julie Mann. “We’re really glad to do it. We just want to be able to help people that have a need today.”

Church members served up sandwiches, hot dogs, soup and more.

“I think that’s what we do when we’re a part of a community, is we step up and help other people when we can and when they have a need.”

Mt. Carmel Public Utility gave an update on power outages Sunday night. According to a post on its Facebook page, 500 customers remain without power. Crews will be back out Monday morning working to restore power.