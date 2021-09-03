Mt. Carmel man arrested after manhunt

WABASH COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – A Mt. Carmel man is facing several charges after police responded to a report of property damage.

Authorities went to the home of 56-year-old James Morgan on North 600 Boulevard with a search warrant. Deputies say they were led on a manhunt throughout the river bottoms. Authorities say the next day they found Morgan at his home and he eventually surrendered.

Morgan was charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $30,000.