Mt. Carmel man arrested after manhunt

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WABASH COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – A Mt. Carmel man is facing several charges after police responded to a report of property damage.

Authorities went to the home of 56-year-old James Morgan on North 600 Boulevard with a search warrant. Deputies say they were led on a manhunt throughout the river bottoms. Authorities say the next day they found Morgan at his home and he eventually surrendered.

Morgan was charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories