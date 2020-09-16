Mt. Carmel man arrested for possession of 65 cannabis plants

WABASH CO, Il. (WEHT) At 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, a man called 911 claiming people were inside his home. The Wabash County sheriff’s office responded to a residence on CR 840 E to find a man claiming he had been harrassed for months and “they” have been spying on him with drones.

According to police, the homeowner admitted to the responding officer that he had a hobby grow in his back yard and someone had stolen two cannabis plants from him. The deputy asked to see the hobby grow and was shown to the area. It was secured with an electric fence with additional fencing strewn through out.

At 2:44 p.m. the sheriff’s office returned with a search warrant at the location in rural Wabash County. A total of 65 cannabis plants were seized by police. 38 year old Jordan L. Sayge of Mt. Carmel was taken to the Wabash County Jail and charged with possession of more than 50 but less than 200 Cannabis sativa plants. Possession of more than 50 plants in Illinois is a Class 2 Felony offense.

Sayge’s bond was set at $20,000/$2,000 cash but was reduced the same day to $3000/$300 cash. Sayge posted bond and was released.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)

