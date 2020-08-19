Mt. Carmel Police investigate possible attempted child abduction

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Mt. Carmel Police are investigating after a caller reported a possible attempted child abduction.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a caller said a black SUV driven by an older white male with a white beard pulled into a driveway, stopped a child playing in the area and told her to “come see Santa.” The child ran inside the home.

The vehicle, which had a front license plate on it, was last seen westbound on 2nd Street headed towards Market Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Carmel Police Department at 618-262-4114 or dial 911.

