MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Mt. Carmel Police are investigating after a caller reported a possible attempted child abduction.
Police say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a caller said a black SUV driven by an older white male with a white beard pulled into a driveway, stopped a child playing in the area and told her to “come see Santa.” The child ran inside the home.
The vehicle, which had a front license plate on it, was last seen westbound on 2nd Street headed towards Market Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Carmel Police Department at 618-262-4114 or dial 911.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Mt. Carmel Police investigate possible attempted child abduction
- Gibson Co. commissioners approve zoning ordinance
- EVSC football stadiums get revamped bleachers
- Robbery suspects make first court appearance
- Victim in FB Culley Generating Station accident identified