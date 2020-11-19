Mt. Vernon men charged with possessing child porn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Corey Hobbs, 34, and Branden Wagner, 39, both of Mt. Vernon, have been arrested and charged with possessing digitized images of child pornography in Posey County.

The two were charged stemming from an investigation conducted by Indiana State Police, police officials say.

An affidavit filed against Hobbs and Wagner shows Wagner has pending criminal charges for child molesting in Clark County, Indiana. Records reveal Wagner called Hobbs from the Clark County Jail and asked Hobbs to remove computer equipment from his residence. Police obtained a search warrant for two homes in Posey County connected to Hobbs and Wagner. Multiple electronics devices were seized and a forensic examination of the devices revealed images depicting child pornography, officials say.

Since their arrest, Hobbs and Wagner have both posted bail and are now released pending trial. They are scheduled to appear in Posey Circuit Court on Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Hobbs and Wagner are charged with possession of child pornography, a felony If convicted, they face six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS