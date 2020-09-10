Mt. Vernon unveils new mural

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A new mural welcoming visitors to Mt. Vernon was unveiled Thursday.

The Posey County Economic Development Partnership hosting the ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.

The site of the mural is at 321 N. Main Street.

Mt. Vernon High School students Amber Allyn and Emma Yarber presented the idea of the mural to several area businesses in order to seek funding for the project.

Once funding was secured, construction on the mural began in August and was completed on Labor Day weekend.

The mural, which depicts the Mt. Vernon riverfront, was painted by Michael Smith, owner of Orange Moon Studios in Chandler, Ind. Smith also refurbished an older mural that was constructed on the wall several years ago.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)