INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Weeks of heat and scant rainfall have left most of Indiana facing either drought or unusually dry conditions while farmers hope significant precipitation falls soon.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than a third of Indiana with abnormally dry conditions and another 44% of the state gripped by a moderate drought centered over central, western and southwestern Indiana. Thursday’s national drought update shows that moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions cover nearly 80% of the state.

Despite some recent rainfall and a forecast of more on Sunday, farmers are waiting for some significant rainfall to help their stressed crops.