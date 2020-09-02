Muhlenberg County car crash leaves one woman dead; three injured

MUHLENBERG Co., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and three others injured.

KSP tells Eyewitness News the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon along US 431 in the Dunmor community.

Troopers say the 17-year-old driver from Drakesboro lost control of the car and crashed into several trees.

KSP says a passenger, 21-year-old Shana Gates of Central City, died at the scene.

Two other passengers, both juveniles along with the driver were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Troopers said the driver’s injuries may be serious.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)