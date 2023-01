MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Emergency Management announced on Monday night a two-hour delay.

‘All Muhlenberg County Schools will begin on a two-hour delay tomorrow January 3rd, 2023, due to the possibility of flooding from inclement weather that is moving our way overnight.

The post ended by saying AM Head Start is cancelled for Tuesday, but the schools look forward to seeing their students and staff as the spring semester starts.