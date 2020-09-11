Muhlenberg schools adopting hybrid learning schedule on Monday, Sept. 21

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — In a special board meeting Friday, the Muhlenberg County School District voted unanimously to offer a hybrid A/B schedule starting Monday, Sept. 21 as previously planned.

Meaning students will be able to return to schools in-person for the first time in six months.

The hybrid plan would have students split between in-person and virtual instruction.

The board also voted to move all classes virtual from Oct. 12 through Oct. 23.

In a post made on Facebook, the district says they will use the time spent on virtual instruction to reassess the threat of COVID-19, while working with the county health department to determine whether or not to return to the hybrid A/B schedule.

“Each of our school buildings is making necessary adjustments and changes to create the safest environment possible for our students,” the post reads. “The virtual learning option will remain available for families who feel this works best for their students.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)