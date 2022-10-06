FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says seven people have been sentenced for various crimes involving fraud and identity theft.

According to the DOJ, court documents show the defendants were conspiring with two goals:

To traffic in and use counterfeit identification documents including driver’s licenses and tobacco licenses To traffic in and use stolen credit cards and large amounts of cash to buy cigarettes in bulk, electronics, items from Sam’s Club and items from other retail stores and ship them to other locations.

Reports say the conspiracy started around January 2017 and lasted until September 2018 and caused losses totaled over $3 million. Additionally, court documents indicate counterfeit state issued documents were used by the defendants to open Sam’s Club memberships.

Michel Lamah, one of the defendants worked in an Indianapolis credit card processing facility from which he provided stolen credit cards to other codefendants according to the DOJ.

The defendants are charged and sentenced with the following:

Nfa Saidou Doumbouya, 37, Atlanta:

Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft Sentence : Over 5 years in federal prison 2 years’ supervised release

Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft

Ibrahima Diallo, 36, Atlanta:

Charge : Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft Sentence: Over 5 years in federal prison 2 years’ supervised release

: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft

Souleymane Camara, 35, Indianapolis:

Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft Sentence: Over 7 years in federal prison 2 years’ supervised release

Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft

Mamadou Magane, 32, Atlanta:

Charge: Conspiracy Sentence: Time served 3 years’ supervised release

Conspiracy

Betsy Marie DeGracia

Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft Sentence: Over 2 years in federal prison 3 years’ supervised release

Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft

Anderson Tejada Rossis

Charge: Conspiracy and access device fraud Sentence: 3 years’ probation

Conspiracy and access device fraud

Michel Lamah, 31, Indianapolis: