INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says seven people have been sentenced for various crimes involving fraud and identity theft.
According to the DOJ, court documents show the defendants were conspiring with two goals:
- To traffic in and use counterfeit identification documents including driver’s licenses and tobacco licenses
- To traffic in and use stolen credit cards and large amounts of cash to buy cigarettes in bulk, electronics, items from Sam’s Club and items from other retail stores and ship them to other locations.
Reports say the conspiracy started around January 2017 and lasted until September 2018 and caused losses totaled over $3 million. Additionally, court documents indicate counterfeit state issued documents were used by the defendants to open Sam’s Club memberships.
Michel Lamah, one of the defendants worked in an Indianapolis credit card processing facility from which he provided stolen credit cards to other codefendants according to the DOJ.
The defendants are charged and sentenced with the following:
Nfa Saidou Doumbouya, 37, Atlanta:
- Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft
- Sentence: Over 5 years in federal prison 2 years’ supervised release
Ibrahima Diallo, 36, Atlanta:
- Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft
- Sentence: Over 5 years in federal prison 2 years’ supervised release
Souleymane Camara, 35, Indianapolis:
- Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft
- Sentence: Over 7 years in federal prison 2 years’ supervised release
Mamadou Magane, 32, Atlanta:
- Charge: Conspiracy
- Sentence: Time served 3 years’ supervised release
Betsy Marie DeGracia
- Charge: Conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft
- Sentence: Over 2 years in federal prison 3 years’ supervised release
Anderson Tejada Rossis
- Charge: Conspiracy and access device fraud
- Sentence: 3 years’ probation
Michel Lamah, 31, Indianapolis:
- Charge: Conspiracy and access device fraud
- Sentence: Over 3 years in federal prison 3 years’ supervised release