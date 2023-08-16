HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Gibson County this afternoon.

Officials say crews were dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 350 East. Firefighters say a garage was on fire with a collapsed roof, and the fire extended to the house as the fire raged on.

Eyewitness News was told crews were on the scene for nearly four hours. The cause is under investigation by Princeton Fire Investigators, and we’re told no injuries were reported, but the family was displaced.