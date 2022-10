HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.

Reports say the accident occurred in front of Taco Johns and there are multiple unconfirmed injuries.

Officials say at this time Highway 41 by Applebee’s is closed down and they are rerouting cars through the Trees and Trims parking lot.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.