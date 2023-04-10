HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says at least four people are dead, and eight others are injured after police responded to a shooting in Downtown Louisville. According to LMPD, one of those injured is a police officer.

The incident began at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Old National Bank at N 333 Main St. in Downtown Louisville.

LMPD said in a tweet there were confirmed reports of an “active aggressor”, and asked people to avoid the area. Police say there are multiple casualties.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a press conference in Louisville, saying that he had a very close friend who passed away.

LMPD have confirmed via Twitter there is no longer an active threat, and that the suspected shooter is now deceased.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as new information becomes available.