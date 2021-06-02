Multiple company trucks vandalized at Angel Mounds

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – At least 8 trucks belonging to The Halter Group were broken into overnight at Angel Mounds. Equipment was damaged. The company specializes in right of way clearance and vegetation management.

Officials with Angel Mounds said a garden shed behind the building was also broken into, but nothing was taken.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said they currently have not identified any suspects at this time. Authorities said they believe teenagers are likely responsible for the vandalism.