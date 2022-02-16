POSEY Co. (WEHT) — Crews from both Posey and Vanderburgh counties were called to battle an overnight house fire Wednesday.

Eyewitness News crews have been on the scene for several hours in the 7300 block of West Franklin Road.

Details are limited on what started this fire but minutes after Posey County fire crews arrived, they called in assistance from Vanderburgh County.

CenterPoint Energy was also called to the scene.

The fire is mostly under control, but crews continue to put water on hot spots.

