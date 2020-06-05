Multiple crews called to Owensboro restaurant fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A fire late Thursday night damages a Owensboro restaurant late Thursday night.

Owensboro Fire Department crews were called to a fire Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill at 611 Emory Drive around 11:19 p.m.

The department said multiples crews responded to the restaurant and found smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

According to the department’s Facebook page, crews attacked the fire aggressively and brought the flames under control within a few minutes.

Units also put out part of the fire inside the restaurant.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Owensboro Fire Department is investigating a cause.

AMR ambulance, OMU, and Atmos also responded to the scene.

The building is also the former site of Pizzaroma and Noble Roman’s.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)