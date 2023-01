PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.

Alan Malone, Perry County Sheriff, says the fire is still active and is considered serious. No injuries have been reported yet, but multiple fire departments responded to the scene with more on standby.

Eyewitness News is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.