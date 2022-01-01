BCFD: Occupants of Gondola 2 successfully rescued from Sandia Peak Tram

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people are stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday.

Donovan says between the two cars, there’s a mix of about 21 people, consisting of employees from the Tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak. In the meantime, the tram cars are supplied with provisions like food and water, as well as emergency heating blankets.

One of the riders, Colleen Elvidge, posted photos from the tram car around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning to Facebook saying a rescue would be “happening soon.” At 1:14 p.m. Saturday, the Bernalillo County Fire Department tweeted that all 20 occupants of Gondola 2 had been rescued and a rescue for the remaining employee on Gondola 1.

After a coordinated effort between BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams, we are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2. Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan. — BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) January 1, 2022

Search and rescue crews with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the ground at the tram. Helicopter crews will also head in as weather clears. According to Donovan, so far, everyone inside the tram cars is safe and they’ve been performing routine health checks.

Back in August 2020, riders were stuck in each tram car due to a mechanical issue. They were stuck for nearly four hours. In the 1970s, more than 30 people were rescued after a car became stuck for more than 24 hours.