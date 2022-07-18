Princeton, Ind. (WEHT)– A Gibson County woman who pleaded guilty to murder, is allowed to rescind her plea and plead guilty to a lesser charge.

After a brief testimony in court today, Ashley Robling pled guilty to robbery resulting serious bodily injury. She now faces 30 years. 20 years will be served in the Indiana Department of Correction and 10 will be served on probation.

The change comes after Robling claimed she was not adequately advised of her rights before pleading guilty and being sentenced to 45 years in prison for her role in the 2018 death of Samuel Bethe.

Gibson County Prosecutor, Michael Cochren, tends to agree and thinks it was a slip-up of the court system.

“Everyone of us is entitled to be advised of that, it was an error. Today was a correction of that error,” Cochren said.

Bethe’s body was found in a burning trailer near the community of Buckskin in March of 2018. Investigators say he had been shot and his home was set on fire.

The other suspect, Jacob Wilson, and Robling were on the run for several days after the murder. Police found them near the Illinois- Missouri state line. Wilson is currently serving 80 years in prison for the murder.