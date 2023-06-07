HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Museum of Science and History has added two new exhibits for any age, but especially appealing to children.

The museum board chair says this comes after several years of planning. The goal is to update programming, exhibits, and galleries that will draw in the community.

One exhibit called “A-mazing Airways” is an interactive experience to explore the properties of air.

Mary Alexia Howard, a parent, talked about the exhibit.

“I’m glad they use the little balls instead of the scarves; it’s easier for little hands to grab them, and it’s also great for coordination and balance as they shoot out and the kids try to catch them.”

The second exhibit is “The Little Tots Farm Gallery,” an early childhood playscape meant to give little ones an introduction to agriculture.