OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The legacy of John Lanham may live on in the next edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

“He told me a thousand times in my life. He would say, ‘Randy, pass this music on,'” said Randy Lanham, International Bluegrass Music Museum Education Director and John Lanham’s grandson.

Lanham decided to make a run at the largest bluegrass band in the world during the third annual John Lanham Jam Day at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. Earlier this month, he asked for 250 volunteers to play instruments or sing. Nearly 500 singers and musicians showed up at the park on Saturday ready to sing “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” including Randall Howard.

“I wanted to be a part of history. I am just tickled to death to be a part of this,” Howard said.

Howard said he and John Lanham were close friends and spent hours playing music together until Lanham died in 2021.

“He has touched so many people. Every time I went to a music-related program or something, he was there or somebody knew or somebody he played with was there. His name would come up quite often,” Howard said.

Although Lanham’s grandfather is no longer living, he said his legacy lives on through bluegrass music.

“For us to be able to come together, not just have a bunch of musicians playing. But to support the women’s shelters that are here today, I don’t think I could be more proud of what we did,” Lanham said.

Donations gathered during the event will benefit Crossroads, My Sister’s Keeper, and Saint Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.

Lanham said he hopes to hear if they broke the world record in a couple of months.