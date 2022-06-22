OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter is inviting the community to come celebrate with them!

They are kicking off their new campaign on June 22 and will hold a small reception from 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the shelter site located at 2820 W. 4th St. There will be light refreshments available.

The organization’s mission is to “improve the lives of women and children of all ages experiencing homelessness by providing emergency shelter, basic temporary needs, support, safety tools and education. They also provide empowering resources to encourage them to improve the quality of their lives, and help them build skills to achieve self-sufficiency to build safe, secure lives.”

The event will start with a drawing of the first step in the West side building remodel which includes both a bathroom and kitchen remodel. They will also showcase a community partner who has been a major support to them.

More information about the event and shelter can be found on their Facebook page.