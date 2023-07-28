HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Recovery Alliance reports during a three day period in June, 9 potential drug overdose victims in Vanderburgh County had the effects of opioids reversed without fatalities.

In a Facebook post from this week, the Alliance called the period between June 21 and June 23 an “unusual cluster of potential overdoses”. The Alliance also says that those nine lives saved brings the number of people saved from potential overdoses in the past month to nearly 30, a historic moment for the region.

The Alliance credits the amount of lives saved to a more prepared community, with more people carrying Narcan on a daily basis and potentially saving lives by doing so.

In the same Facebook post the Alliance stated, “Each of these people has a story that matters, and the shared joy is knowing that whatever that story is, it gets to continue to evolves because they are alive to do so.”