Nashville organizer of downtown worship event ‘was duped’, will not face charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man who helped host a large worship gathering in downtown Nashville that attracted thousands of people “was duped” by the main organizer and will not face charges, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said Friday.

Sean Feucht, a California man, was the main organizer of the nationwide “Let Us Worship” events, one of which was held the night of Oct. 11, outside the Metro Courthouse. Videos of the Nashville gathering, labeled a protest by Feucht, circulated all over social media, showing thousands of people crammed together with no social distancing and few masks in sight.

The day after the event, the Metro Public Health Department said it would “pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer” for violating the city’s public health order, limiting gathering sizes to 25 people without special permissions. The department said an application was not submitted to the health department and a permit application was not submitted to any Metro department.

Brian Todd, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said Friday they had located a Nashville man who helped organize the gathering. Todd explained the man provided information that the department believes showed “he was duped by Feucht about the event.”

The local organizer, whose name was not made public, shared that a majority of the people who participated in the gathering lived in other states and followed Feucht to all of his events nationwide.

Todd added no COVID-19 cases had been traced back to the worship gathering, but said, “if there are cases associated with the event among people from out of state, then those cases would not be reported” to the Metro Public Health Department.