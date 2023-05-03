HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville is now officially prepared to elect its first new mayor in 12 years, and possibly its first female mayor.

Just over 5,600 votes were cast in the republican primary between Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave. After the count, Rascher will move on to the November Election. She finished with more than 63% of the vote, leaving Musgraves with 36%.

Rascher will now face Democrat and Vanderburgh City Council Member Stephanie Terry, and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in November, both of which ran unopposed on Tuesday. Rascher and some of her close supporters were greeted with applause as they arrived at Republican Headquarters shortly after the final total was announced.

Cheryl Musgrave, who was backed by the Fraternal Order of Police, appeared at the Evansville F.O.P Lodge to thank her supporters. She says voters were divided throughout the campaign, while Rascher says her attention is solely focused on this fall.

Musgrave says she will continue her fight to keep Evansville safe and secure, as she continues with her current position on the Vanderburgh County Commission.

To view Primary Election results for other Indiana Counties in the Tri-state, click here.