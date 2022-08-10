MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes on Thursday as the Natcher Bridge will have lane restrictions according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Reports say a contractor will be closing the slow lanes of the north and south bound directions at US 231 at the Natcher Bridge in order to collect measurements of the bridge.

Officials say the data collected might be used for a bridge overlay in the spring. The restrictions are scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Facebook page.