HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – If you notice an increase in police presence in Evansville this week, there’s no need to worry. The Evansville Police Department is welcoming police agencies from around the country as they take part in multiple law enforcement events.

The U.S. Police Canine Association is hosting the National Detector Dog Trials. More than 130 first responders and judges will be in attendance. Over 60 of the United States’ best detection dogs and their handlers will be competing to identify narcotics, explosives, and more during “real world” training exercises.

The trials will run through Wednesday.