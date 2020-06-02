2 Las Vegas shootings, 1 officer shot amid Floyd protests

Police stand in formation at the entrance to Fremont Street Experience Monday, June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. Police were present for a community protest over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an officer has been shot in Las Vegas and police have responded to another shooting as people protest the killings of black people by police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said early Tuesday that the officer was shot outside the Circus Circus casino.

Protesters rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A different officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area. Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)