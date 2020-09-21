2020’s best and worst states for teachers

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Iowa’s staunchly pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

With World Teachers’ Day on October 5, and teachers having to implement social distancing or online learning during the pandemic, WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Teachers.

In order to help educators find the best opportunities in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, including starting salaries, pensions and whether or not the state has a digital learning plan in place.

Best States for Teachers Worst States for Teachers 1. Washington 42. Hawaii 2. Utah 43. Tennessee 3. New Jersey 44. Missouri 4. Delaware 45. Arkansas 5. Pennsylvania 46. District of Columbia 6. North Dakota 47. Louisiana 7. Virginia 48. Maine 8. Maryland 49. Arizona 9. New York 50. New Mexico 10. Oregon 51. New Hampshire

Within the tristate Indiana ranks the highest at 15th place, followed by Kentucky at 24th place, and Illinois in 29th place.

Kentucky, however, is first in the country with the lowest projected turnover rate for teachers, while Indiana is in 44th place with one of the highest turnover rates.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)

