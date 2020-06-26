AAA discusses summer travel

(WEHT) — The travel industry is looking to make a comeback.

AAA predicts Americans will take 700 million trips this summer.

That number is down compared to last year, but it appears folks are eager to hit the road.

Nick Chabarria with AAA joined Eyewitness News Brad Byrd to talk about what this summer will look like for the travel industry.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)