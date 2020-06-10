Adidas pledges to hire more black and Latino workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas is facing pressure from a growing number of its black employees and has pledged to fill at least 30% of its new positions with black and Latino people.

The German sportswear and sneaker company said it will also invest $20 million in its black communities over the next four years in the U.S. It will also invest in university scholarships for black employees over the next five years.

In the days following the killing of George Floyd, Adidas and other companies have come out against racism on social media. But some of Adidas employees have dismissed the messages as hypocritical, criticizing the company’s record for diversity.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

