After Floyd protests, NYC stores plundered despite curfew

NEW YORK (AP) — An unprecedented curfew in New York City did little to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops, including Macy’s flagship Manhattan store, grabbed merchandise and fled.
Police said more than 200 people were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday.
The violence followed another day of peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.
One officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
An 8 p.m. curfew has been announced for Tuesday.
(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)