After Floyd protests, NYC stores plundered despite curfew

A sidewalk is spray painted with graffiti about New York City’s curfew order, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. In New York City, nonviolent demonstrations against police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, were punctuated by people smashing storefront windows near Rockefeller Center and breaching the doors into the storied Macy’s store, littering parts of Manhattan with broken glass. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — An unprecedented curfew in New York City did little to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops, including Macy’s flagship Manhattan store, grabbed merchandise and fled.

Police said more than 200 people were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday.

Protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The violence followed another day of peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

One officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, photo, shoes are seen through a hole in the damaged glass in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, a borough of New York after continued protests against the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

An 8 p.m. curfew has been announced for Tuesday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)