Alabama Confederate monument vandalized

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse was vandalized sometime overnight. The monument was covered in what appeared to be red paint Wednesday morning.

Groups have protested since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to have the monument removed from the courthouse. The Madison County Commission has been in the process of working to have the monument relocated.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

