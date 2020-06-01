Autistic artist using skills to thank essential workers

(WEHT)- 22-year-old Eddie Lin is using his skills to send a special thank you to essential workers like health care workers, mail carriers, police officers, and supermarket workers.
Lin, who is autistic, calls himself the “Ausome Balloon Creator” and runs a lucrative businesses with his skills.
Lin’s first balloon structure was a thank you for a family friend who works in a supermarket.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)
LATEST POSTS
- ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (06/30/20)
- Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise online following backlash
- What you need to know about new laws going into effect July 1st
- Friday After 5 searching for new Executive Director
- Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement; claims actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’