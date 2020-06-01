Autistic artist using skills to thank essential workers

(WEHT)- 22-year-old Eddie Lin is using his skills to send a special thank you to essential workers like health care workers, mail carriers, police officers, and supermarket workers.

Lin, who is autistic, calls himself the “Ausome Balloon Creator” and runs a lucrative businesses with his skills.

Lin’s first balloon structure was a thank you for a family friend who works in a supermarket.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

