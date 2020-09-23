Bird flies into engine of Air Force Two, forcing emergency landing

Vice President Mike Pence boards Air Force Two after attending a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(WEHT) — Reports are circulating that Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, hit a bird shortly after takeoff.

The vice president was leaving the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

