Bird flies into engine of Air Force Two, forcing emergency landing

Vice President Mike Pence boards Air Force Two after attending a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(WEHT) — Reports are circulating that Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, hit a bird shortly after takeoff.
The vice president was leaving the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Reporters traveling with Vice President Pence were just told Air Force Two turned around after taking off from New Hampshire because of an issue with the plane’s engine. Pence and staff are now taking a cargo plane back to Washington, per @DaniellaMicaela.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 22, 2020
WH official tells me Air Force Two hit a bird and they returned out of an abundance of caution. https://t.co/OWMKNfjrNH— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 22, 2020
