Brazilian President Bolsonaro meets with supporters without mask, social distancing

(WEHT)- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met with supporters Saturday apparently without taking safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bolsonaro took a helicopter ride, visited a local burger restaurant, and took selfies all without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.
Previously, a top Brazilian official and one of Bolsonaro’s aides tested positive for the virus.
(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)
