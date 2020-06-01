Brazilian President Bolsonaro meets with supporters without mask, social distancing

(WEHT)- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met with supporters Saturday apparently without taking safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolsonaro took a helicopter ride, visited a local burger restaurant, and took selfies all without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

Previously, a top Brazilian official and one of Bolsonaro’s aides tested positive for the virus.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

