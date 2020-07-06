Broadway vet Nick Cordero dies after battle with coronavirus

FILE – In this April 10, 2014, file photo, actor Nick Cordero attends the after-party for the opening night of “Bullets Over Broadway” in New York. Tony Award-nominated actor Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. Cordero died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after a 95-day struggle with COVID-19. He was 41-years-old.

His wife posted on Instagram, saying that he passed “surrounded in love by his family” Sunday.

Cordero faced severe complications from the virus that forced the amputation of his leg.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony award for his role in “Bullets over Broadway” in 2014.

He was also know for his acting in the Broadway production of “Waitress.”

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)