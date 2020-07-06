Broadway vet Nick Cordero dies after battle with coronavirus

(CNN) – Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after a 95-day struggle with COVID-19. He was 41-years-old.
His wife posted on Instagram, saying that he passed “surrounded in love by his family” Sunday.
Cordero faced severe complications from the virus that forced the amputation of his leg.
Cordero was nominated for a Tony award for his role in “Bullets over Broadway” in 2014.
He was also know for his acting in the Broadway production of “Waitress.”
(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)