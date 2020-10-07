Buffalo Bill’s house from ‘Silence of the Lambs’ up for sale just in time for Halloween

PERRY TOWNSHIP FAY, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Just in time for Halloween, there’s a new home listing on the market that may interest horror movie buffs — the Pennsylvania home featured in the iconic movie “Silence of the Lambs.”

The three-story Queen Anne-style home on 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania was featured in the 1991 Academy Award winning film as the residence of psychotic killer Buffalo Bill.

The home boasts four bedrooms and a porch set on a sprawling two acres along the Youghiogheny River and currently listed at just under $300,000.

It maintains many of the original fixtures that movie fans will recognize from the thriller starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

Foster plays FBI trainee Clarice Starling who ventures into a maximum-security asylum to pick the diseased brain of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist turned cannibal, to track down serial killer Buffalo Bill.