Confederate monuments removed in Indianapolis, Louisville

(WEHT) – Conferedate monuments continue to be removed across the country, including in Indianapolis and Louisville.

A monument in Garfield Park in Indianapolis was removed Monday morning. The monument is dedicated to over 1,600 confederate soldiers who died while being held as prisoners of war at Camp Morton in Indianapolis. The grave monument was built in 1912 in the Greenlawn Cemetery and moved to Garfield Park in 1928.

Officials say the pieces of the monument will be kept in a city storage facility for now.

Another confederate monument in Louisville was also moved Monday morning. The John Breckinridge Castleman monument has been a fixture in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood for more than 100 years. The mayor first announced plans to move the statue two years ago. The goal is to put the statue at Cave Hill Cemetery where Castleman is buried.

The removal comes after nine straight days of protests in Louisville, following the death of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid in March.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)